The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) host the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after winning four straight home games. The Crimson Tide are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 159.5 points.

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -8.5 159.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In four of five games this season, Alabama and its opponents have gone over 159.5 points.

The average point total in Alabama's outings this year is 172.7, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

Alabama has been the favorite in four games this season and won three (75%) of those contests.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -400 or more on the moneyline.

Alabama has a 80% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 4 80% 97.8 177.4 74.8 141.6 153.3 Clemson 0 0% 79.6 177.4 66.8 141.6 143.5

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide put up 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

Alabama is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 4-1-0 4-0 4-1-0 Clemson 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0

Alabama vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Clemson 15-0 Home Record 15-2 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

