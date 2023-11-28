Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cleveland High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Appalachian High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Oneonta High School