Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you live in Calhoun County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donoho School at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Christian School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooklane Baptist Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Ranburne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Ranburne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
