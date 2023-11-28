If you live in Calhoun County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Donoho School at Alabama School for the Deaf

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Wellborn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weaver High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooklane Baptist Academy at Trinity Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Ranburne High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28

8:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Ranburne, AL

Ranburne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

