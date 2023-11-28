Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Dale County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Headland High School at Dale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Midland City, AL

Midland City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Luverne High School