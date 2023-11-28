High school basketball is on the schedule today in Dallas County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ellwood Christian Academy at Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Selma, AL

Selma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

R.C. Hatch High School at Southside-Selma High School