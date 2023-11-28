Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Etowah County, Alabama today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbrook Christian School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
