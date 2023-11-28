Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bay High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belgreen High School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tharptown High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Addison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
