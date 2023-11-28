Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Geneva County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Slocomb High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
