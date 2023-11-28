Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jackson County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geraldine High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Section, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satsuma High School at Vancleave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vancleave, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Woodville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Sand Mountain High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsboro High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
