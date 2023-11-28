If you reside in Jefferson County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Birmingham High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Grove High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ramsay High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Altamont School at Jefferson Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinson Valley High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooklane Baptist Academy at Trinity Christian Academy