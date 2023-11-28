Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lauderdale County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Florence, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Waterloo, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Location: Florence, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Location: Lexington, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hatton High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

Location: Florence, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardin County High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28

Location: Florence, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Lauderdale County High School