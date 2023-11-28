Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Lawrence County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hatton High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
