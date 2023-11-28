Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If you live in Limestone County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clements High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Limestone High School at Elkmont High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Elkmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
