Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marengo County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Demopolis High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.