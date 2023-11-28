How to Watch the Predators vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won five in a row, the Nashville Predators welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT to watch the Penguins and the Predators hit the ice.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have allowed 64 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Predators' 67 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 40 goals during that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|20
|11
|14
|25
|24
|13
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|20
|10
|8
|18
|6
|22
|53.3%
|Gustav Nyquist
|20
|3
|12
|15
|13
|3
|44.4%
|Roman Josi
|20
|4
|11
|15
|14
|5
|-
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have allowed 52 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Penguins' 63 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|20
|13
|11
|24
|16
|15
|58.8%
|Jake Guentzel
|20
|7
|16
|23
|10
|9
|14.3%
|Evgeni Malkin
|20
|9
|9
|18
|23
|19
|50.2%
|Erik Karlsson
|20
|6
|12
|18
|13
|12
|-
|Bryan Rust
|17
|9
|7
|16
|8
|9
|100%
