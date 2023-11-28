Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Talladega County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Talladega County Central High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donoho School at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Attalla, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Childersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Childersburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
