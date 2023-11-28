How to Watch UAB vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UAB Blazers (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- UAB is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 97th.
- The Blazers average 15.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Cowboys allow (58.6).
- When UAB totals more than 58.6 points, it is 3-2.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (78.3).
- The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
- UAB averaged 7.3 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% at home and 36.7% in road games.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 80-77
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 58-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|W 92-86
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/1/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
