The UAB Blazers (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • UAB is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 97th.
  • The Blazers average 15.2 more points per game (73.8) than the Cowboys allow (58.6).
  • When UAB totals more than 58.6 points, it is 3-2.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, UAB put up 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (78.3).
  • The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
  • UAB averaged 7.3 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% at home and 36.7% in road games.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Alcorn State W 80-77 Bartow Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 58-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/25/2023 Furman W 92-86 Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 McNeese - Bartow Arena
12/1/2023 Southern Miss - Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

