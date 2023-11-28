The UAB Blazers (4-2) welcome in the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. McNeese matchup.

UAB vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

UAB vs. McNeese Betting Trends

UAB has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Blazers' five games this season have gone over the point total.

McNeese has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

So far this season, just one of the Cowboys games has gone over the point total.

