The McNeese Cowboys (4-0) meet the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. McNeese Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

  • Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UAB vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank
13th 80.7 Points Scored 69.2 241st
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 75.4 319th
3rd 37.6 Rebounds 32 163rd
5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd
210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.6 149th
101st 14.1 Assists 11.3 313th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

