If you live in Walker County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Meek High School at Oakman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Oakman, AL

Oakman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Hamilton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Hamilton, AL

Hamilton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston County High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Curry High School at Dora High School