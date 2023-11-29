The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

Auburn has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Tigers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 307th.

The Tigers put up 14.5 more points per game (82.4) than the Hokies allow (67.9).

When Auburn puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 4-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.

In home games, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

