The Auburn Tigers (1-1) meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 74.1 119th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 70.1 177th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 30.6 251st 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 8.3 74th 101st 14.1 Assists 15.5 29th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 9.6 19th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.