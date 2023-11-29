Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Mobile County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.