Wednesday's contest between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-3) and the North Alabama Lions (2-4) at Alabama A&M Events Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-66, with Alabama A&M coming out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Lions' most recent game was a 95-88 loss to UTEP on Sunday.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, North Alabama 66

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lions defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks at home on November 21 by a score of 70-63.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Alabama is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 170th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (zero).

North Alabama Leaders

Alexis Callins: 16.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

16.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Alyssa Clutter: 9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.1 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 54.1 FG% Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)

4.2 PTS, 5.3 AST, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2) Rhema Pegues: 8.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

8.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Veronaye Charlton: 7.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions put up 72.3 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 74.3 per contest (322nd in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

