Wednesday's game that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) versus the New Orleans Privateers (1-4) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 66-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Alabama, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM on November 29.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Jaguars claimed a 62-53 victory over Denver.

South Alabama vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama vs. New Orleans Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 66, New Orleans 61

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars took down the No. 260-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Denver Pioneers, 62-53, on November 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 260) on November 25

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 350) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kelsey Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jordan Rosier: 9 PTS, 39 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9 PTS, 39 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Michiyah Simmons: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 68.8 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (162nd in college basketball). They have a +34 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

