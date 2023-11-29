The New Orleans Privateers (1-4) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (4-2) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

South Alabama vs. New Orleans Scoring Comparison

The Privateers average 11.2 fewer points per game (52.0) than the Jaguars allow their opponents to score (63.2).

The Jaguars record 68.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 74.0 the Privateers allow.

South Alabama has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 74.0 points.

This season the Jaguars are shooting 38.6% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Privateers concede.

The Privateers make 30.1% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Alabama Leaders

Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.7 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Kelsey Thompson: 12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

12.7 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jordan Rosier: 9.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.0 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Michiyah Simmons: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Alabama Schedule