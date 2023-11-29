The Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score 20.0 more points per game (94.5) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (74.5).

When it scores more than 74.5 points, Notre Dame is 5-0.

Tennessee is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 94.5 points.

The 83.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 21.7 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (61.8).

Tennessee is 4-1 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Notre Dame has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.5 points.

The Volunteers are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Fighting Irish allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Fighting Irish make 51.3% of their shots from the field, 12.2% higher than the Volunteers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

14.7 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Jewel Spear: 13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35)

13.5 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (13-for-35) Jillian Hollingshead: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG%

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.4 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.7 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Jasmine Powell: 12.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Notre Dame Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Troy W 100-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/23/2023 Indiana L 71-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Oklahoma W 76-73 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Notre Dame - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2023 Ohio State - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee - Von Braun Center

Notre Dame Schedule