The UAB Blazers (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils average 10.8 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Blazers give up (64.2).
  • The Blazers record 73.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 85.7 the Delta Devils allow.
  • Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Blazers are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.7%).
  • The Delta Devils shoot 32.7% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Blazers allow.

UAB Leaders

  • Mia Moore: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Denim DeShields: 11 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.6 FG%
  • Maddie Walsh: 6.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
  • Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

UAB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 @ Alaska-Anchorage W 63-52 Alaska Airlines Center
11/25/2023 Valparaiso W 78-68 Bartow Arena
11/27/2023 Jacksonville State W 85-78 Bartow Arena
11/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Bartow Arena
12/3/2023 Auburn - Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Nicholls - Stopher Gym

