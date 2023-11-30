Thursday's contest that pits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) versus the Alabama State Hornets (0-6) at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Jacksonville State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Hornets head into this contest on the heels of an 88-42 loss to Vanderbilt on Monday.

Alabama State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 69, Alabama State 67

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

This year, the Hornets are winless against Division 1 teams.

The Hornets have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Alabama State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hornets are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Alabama State Leaders

Shmya Ward: 11.0 PTS, 46.4 FG%

11.0 PTS, 46.4 FG% Cordasia Harris: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 48.5 FG% Kristian Jackson: 4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

4.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7) Dakiyah Sanders: 2.5 PTS, 22.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

2.5 PTS, 22.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Che'Mya Carouthers: 4.8 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets average 45.3 points per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 88.8 per contest (358th in college basketball). They have a -261 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 43.5 points per game.

