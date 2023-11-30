Thursday's contest features the Auburn Tigers (4-2) and the Clemson Tigers (5-3) squaring off at Neville Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 victory for Auburn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Auburn Tigers enter this game following a 68-45 victory against Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Auburn vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 68, Clemson 66

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Auburn Tigers picked up their signature win of the season, a 76-56 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 189) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Auburn Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

Auburn has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 189) on November 12

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 191) on November 9

78-49 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 305) on November 6

68-45 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 309) on November 26

Auburn Leaders

Taylen Collins: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%

8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG% Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Savannah Scott: 10.0 PTS, 73.5 FG%

10.0 PTS, 73.5 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.9 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

Auburn Performance Insights

The Auburn Tigers' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.7 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 55.2 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

