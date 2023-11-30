How to Watch the Auburn vs. Clemson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (4-2) face the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Auburn vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison
- The Clemson Tigers' 77.8 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.
- When it scores more than 55.2 points, Clemson is 5-2.
- Auburn has a 4-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Auburn Tigers record 64.7 points per game, only 4.7 fewer points than the 69.4 the Clemson Tigers allow.
- When Auburn scores more than 69.4 points, it is 2-0.
- When Clemson allows fewer than 64.7 points, it is 3-0.
- The Auburn Tigers shoot 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers allow defensively.
- The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have conceded.
Auburn Leaders
- Taylen Collins: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Savannah Scott: 10 PTS, 73.5 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cal
|L 67-53
|Neville Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ UCF
|L 60-53
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/26/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 68-45
|Neville Arena
|11/30/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
