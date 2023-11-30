Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Coffee County, Alabama today? We have the information below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Chapel High School at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
