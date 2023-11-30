Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muscle Shoals High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
