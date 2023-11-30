Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Conecuh County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.