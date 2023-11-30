Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Covington County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Straughn High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
