How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) take a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Seahawks Insights
- The Cowboys put up 31.5 points per game, 8.9 more than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (22.6).
- Seattle averages 20.8 points per game, 4.0 more than Dallas gives up (16.8).
- The Cowboys collect 29.1 more yards per game (377.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (348.5).
- Seattle averages 41.3 more yards per game (317.6) than Dallas gives up (276.3).
- This season, the Cowboys run for just 2.4 fewer yards (115.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (117.7).
- Seattle rushes for 95.8 yards per game, 13.3 fewer than the 109.1 Dallas allows per contest.
- The Cowboys have 10 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 15 takeaways.
- Seattle has turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than Dallas has forced turnovers (17).
Cowboys Home Performance
- At home, the Cowboys score 41 points per game and give up 12. That's more than they score overall (31.5), but less than they allow (16.8).
- At home, the Cowboys accumulate 443.4 yards per game and concede 259.2. That's more than they gain overall (377.6), but less than they allow (276.3).
- At home, Dallas accumulates 317.8 passing yards per game and gives up 173.6. That's more than it gains (262.4) and allows (167.2) overall.
- The Cowboys rack up 125.6 rushing yards per game at home (10.3 more than their overall average), and concede 85.6 at home (23.5 less than overall).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage at home (52.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (25.4%) is lower than overall (34.3%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|New York
|W 49-17
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Carolina
|W 33-10
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|Washington
|W 45-10
|CBS
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
Seahawks Away Performance
- The Seahawks' average points scored (18.6) and allowed (21) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 20.8 and 22.6, respectively.
- The Seahawks' average yards gained (300) and allowed (332.4) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 317.6 and 348.5, respectively.
- Seattle accumulates 222.8 passing yards per game away from home (1.0 more than its overall average), and gives up 204.4 in road games (26.3 less than overall).
- On the road, the Seahawks accumulate 77.2 rushing yards per game and give up 128. That's less than they gain overall (95.8), and more than they allow (117.7).
- The Seahawks convert 30.6% of third downs away from home (0.7% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.3% on the road (5.8% lower than overall).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|W 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 17-16
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|L 31-13
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.