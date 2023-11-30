D.K. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 at AT&T Stadium, where they'll be up against Daron Bland and the Dallas Cowboys defense. For more stats and analysis on the Seahawks pass catchers' matchup versus the Cowboys' secondary, continue reading.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: Amazon Prime Video

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 85.8 8.6 29 92 8.66

D.K. Metcalf vs. Daron Bland Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf paces his squad with 678 receiving yards on 43 receptions with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Seattle has compiled 2,440 passing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. When it comes to passing TDs, it ranks 20th in the NFL with 12.

The Seahawks rank 20th in the NFL in points (20.8 per game) and 22nd in total yards (317.6 per game).

Seattle averages 33.9 pass attempts per contest this year, ranking it 20th in the league.

In the red zone, the Seahawks rank 14th in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 47 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 47%.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland has a team-leading seven interceptions to go along with 48 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended.

In the air, Dallas has given up the second-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 1,839 (167.2 per game).

The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is 16.8 per game, third-best in the league.

One player has racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Daron Bland Rec. Targets 80 45 Def. Targets Receptions 43 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 23 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 678 48 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.8 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 199 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 7 Interceptions

