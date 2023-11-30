Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Dale County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence Christian School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Straughn High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Daleville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.