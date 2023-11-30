The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Dante Fabbro find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:14 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

