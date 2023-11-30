If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Elmore County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holtville High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30

6:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Chilton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Clanton, AL

Clanton, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Percy Julian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Thorsby High School