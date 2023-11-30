Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Etowah County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Bluff School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook Christian School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.