The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) will attempt to end a seven-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) on November 30, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 49.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The Hawks record just 0.9 fewer points per game (122.5) than the Spurs give up (123.4).

When Atlanta totals more than 123.4 points, it is 6-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have fared better at home this year, putting up 126.9 points per game, compared to 118.6 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Atlanta is giving up 11.5 more points per game (127.6) than away from home (116.1).

When it comes to total threes made, the Hawks have played worse in home games this year, averaging 13.8 treys per game, compared to 13.9 on the road. Meanwhile, they've posted a 38.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.2% mark when playing on the road.

Hawks Injuries