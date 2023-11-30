Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Henry County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashford High School at Headland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Headland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville High School at Daleville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Daleville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
