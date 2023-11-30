The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Houston County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 30

4:25 PM CT on November 30 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30

6:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Headland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Headland, AL

Headland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Ponce de Leon HS

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30

7:15 PM CT on November 30 Location: Ponce de Leon, FL

Ponce de Leon, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at Houston Academy