If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Grace Baptist Academy at Heritage Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30

6:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30

6:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy