The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) face the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

The Gamecocks are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 312th.

The 70.9 points per game the Gamecocks score are 6.9 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (77.8).

Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 77.8 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Jacksonville State played better when playing at home last year, scoring 72.8 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game on the road.

Defensively the Gamecocks played better at home last season, giving up 63.8 points per game, compared to 75.2 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Jacksonville State fared better in home games last season, draining 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule