Thursday's game at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) matching up with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-72 win for South Alabama, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023

7:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 73, Jacksonville State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: South Alabama (-0.1)

South Alabama (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Jacksonville State has compiled a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Alabama is 4-2-0. The Gamecocks have hit the over in one game, while Jaguars games have gone over three times.

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks average 70.9 points per game (255th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (57th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The 32.7 rebounds per game Jacksonville State averages rank 200th in the nation, and are 3.8 more than the 28.9 its opponents collect per contest.

Jacksonville State knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (320th in college basketball) at a 30.6% rate (263rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Gamecocks rank 241st in college basketball with 91.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 82.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Jacksonville State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.0 (251st in college basketball play) while forcing 15.4 (36th in college basketball).

