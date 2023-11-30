Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- Sherwood has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:27
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|3
|1
|2
|10:25
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:07
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|10:08
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:34
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
