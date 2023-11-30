Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Florence at Lawrence County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Moulton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Rogers High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcorn Central High School at Shoals Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Florence, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at West Morgan High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Trinity, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.