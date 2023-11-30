Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Florence at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Muscle Shoals High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcorn Central High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.