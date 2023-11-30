Will Luke Schenn Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30?
Should you wager on Luke Schenn to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn 2022-23 stats and insights
- Schenn scored in four of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Schenn produced no points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 4.9% of them.
Wild 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Wild were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
